iPhone 13 Series to Come With These Two New Colour Options

We have recently come across a revelation regarding the new color options on iPhone 13 series. Previously we knew about Black and Gold color only, but a leaker has shared images of iPhone 13 Pro Max on Twitter, revealing four color ranges. In the leaked images we can also clearly see a triple camera setup.

iPhone 13 Series Look Similar to its Predecessors

Apple Tomorrow has shared some images on Twitter, denominating them iPhone 13 Pro Max. The images show four color options — Matte Black, Pearl, Rosé, and Sunset Gold. Pearl and Sunset Gold. unset Gold. Pearl and Sunset Gold seem to be the two new colours as Apple has offered Matte Black and Rose Gold in previous iPhone models.

Introducing iPhone 13 Pro Max!

With a new MASSIVE camera bump and 4 beautiful new colours!

– Sunset Gold

– Matte Black

– Rosé

– Pearl What do you think?

— Apple Tomorrow  (@Apple_Tomorrow) July 12, 2021

The design is almost the same as its predecessor, iPhone 12 pro-Max but the color options are totally new. According to rumors, Apple is expected to launch four new models in the iPhone 13 series: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max — later this year.

Unlike Samsung, Apple has the habit of keeping things private till the launch, so we have not got any official information regarding the device. However thanks to rumors and leaks, we have a faggy idea regarding the design and specifications of the device.

The Sunset Gold color looks quite marvelous and royal as compared to Rose Gold. The Pearl colour looks almost similar to the Silver option currently available in iPhone 12 Pro max. As far as the camera module is concerned, it contains the same three cameras placed in the same style as iPhone 12 Pro Max.

While the overall look of devices is the same as its predecessors, a report claims that iPhone 13 Pro models could come with significantly larger camera modules as compared to previous models.

