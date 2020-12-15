Iphone 13 to come without a charging cable in the box

During the release of the iPhone 12 range, Apple announced that all iPhone 12 models and upcoming iPhone 13 would be delivered without a charging adapter and EarPods within the retail case. Apple has also always known to be a pioneer of new trend, and may have just set a new one as rumours indicate that Samsung may follow suit.

But the software giant of Cupertino does not end there. According to the Apple’s official blog, Apple surveyed some customers as to whether or not they were using the USB cable that comes with the package. This might mean that Apple may be planning to pull the USB cord out of the retail box for the new iPhone 13.

Before making a call to cut USB chargers out of retail boxes, Apple polled consumers. And it seems like the company may be aiming to do the same thing with the cables.

Additionally, the report claims that the survey also enquired whether users were satisfied with Face ID on the iPhone. The survey was sent to Apple’s official blog by a reader with questions about his experience with the iPhone 12 Pro Max. If users were not satisfied with Face ID and selected ‘no’, they were greeted by alternative options to share with Apple.

Although these are all theories, we’re going to have to wait and then see if the new iPhones come with even fewer accessories. But there is a huge cloud of uncertainty as to whether Apple can push customers to purchase the MagSafe iPhone 13 chargers.

iOS 14.3 to land on your iPhone soon

Apple had, a few days ago, released multiple versions of the iOS 14.3 Release Candidate for developers and public beta testers, and it is expected a final release of iOS 14.3 should be landing on your iPhones sometime in next f hours. The biggest hint of the date comes from Apple’s announcement that the Apple Fitness+, a subscription-based fitness service powered by the Apple Watch, rolls out today in many countries.