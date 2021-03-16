iPhone 13 to show up with two major upgrades

One leak about the iPhone 13 keeps surfacing, and it’s one we hope is real. According to a recent survey, the fingerprint sensor that was removed from Apple phones with the iPhone X in 2017 will be reintroduced in the new model.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 12 range has only been on virtual shelves for a few months, but already the cell phone world’s focus has moved to the iPhone 13 (or whatever Apple’s new flagship is called) and the three other models planned to join the lineup: the iPhone 13 Micro, Pro, and Pro Max.

The inclusion of a Touch ID under-display scanner will be a significant change in iPhone architecture. We’ve been using Face ID to open our phones since 2017, but now that we’re wearing masks due to the coronavirus pandemic, it’s becoming less easy.

Another leak indicates that there is a possibility of a portless feature. If the iPhone 12 will go without a battery, it’s safe to assume that the iPhone 13 can as well.

What’s the general opinion right now? We’ve learned from a number of reports that the company will concentrate on optimizing the architecture, upgrading the internals, and maybe also getting in more powerful cameras that take sharper images and improved night shots, rather than make major improvements.

So far, there’s no official or unofficial news about when Apple’s new iPhone will be out. It is likely that the month of September will remain the same in 2021, or that it will be moved backward or forward. Anything will happen at any time. Nonetheless, we are optimistic that it will be published in 2021.