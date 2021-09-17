iPhone 13 VS iPhone 12-Changes and Similarities

Apple recently launched the most awaited iPhone 13 series including iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 pro max. While most of the people were super excited to get their hand on iPhone 13 series, there were some tech critics who were of the opinion that Apple has not brought anything new to its iPhone 13 series and it is totally the same as its predecessor. No doubt, there are just a few design changes such as smaller notch and slight weight gain but there are some important improvements that are made in features such as battery life, upgraded camera, and new operating system. So we have decided to do a blog on iPhone 13 VS iPhone 12 in order to make our readers understand the key differences between iPhone 13 and its predecessor iPhone 12.

iPhone 13 VS iPhone 12 Display and Design:

As far as the design and display are concerned, it is true that for the most part, Apple has kept the same styling as that of iPhone 12 which means both the devices have the same display of size 6.1″ flat screen. This is a good upgrade in size as compared to the previous models including iPhone X for which Apple had chosen 5.8″ screen.

Another change in both the devices is in terms of weight. iPhone 13 weighs 174 grams which is a bit heavy as compared to 164 grams of iPhone 12. The thickness of the device is 7.65mm vs 7.4mm of iPhone 12.

While the device has got a little bit heavy, the notch is 20 % smaller in the new device as compared to its predecessor but carries the same face ID feature as well.

iPhone 13 VS iPhone 12 Cameras:

For the last few years, Apple equips its non-pro models with two cameras but the dedicated telephoto zoom lens is only included in Pro models. This year, also iPhone 13 skips the telephoto lens but has upgraded its dual rear cameras.

Below is the camera hardware which is almost the same on both devices:

Wide camera — 12MP on both, 26mm, f/1.6 aperture on both

Ultra-wide camera — 12MP on both, 0.5X, or 13mm; f/2.4 aperture on both

While the above-mentioned camera specifications look the same but at the same time, there are some minor changes such as the inclusion of a new sensor in the main camera that can capture more light and provides better night shots. Also, it includes a new sensor-shift OIS for better stability.

Other than this there are new software features too such as Cinematic Mode that is kind of the same as portrait mode but is for videos. Due to this, the new iPhone analyzes video footage in real-time and blurs the background while leaves only the subject in focus. Another new addition is Photographic Style that is more powerful than traditional filters. With these filters, users can adjust colors, highlights, and shadows on individual elements of a photo.

iPhone 13 VS iPhone 12 Performance:

For years, Apple is making their own A series of chips and they always stand out in terms of performance. This time also, keeping its tradition alive, Apple has come up with a new A15 Bionic processor.

The iPhone 13 also has the same 4GB of RAM as the iPhone 12, but the base model now has 128GB of storage, double the predecessor at the same price and that is awesome.

The Apple A15 chip is built on 5nm technology, the same as last year, but it has 15 billion transistors vs 11.8 billion transistors on the A14 chip.

iPhone 13 VS iPhone 12 Battery and Charging:

iPhone 13 has come up with a boost in the battery. iPhone 13 has a 3,240mAh battery cell vs 2,815mAh in iPhone 12. This is an almost 15% increase in capacity.

The company has also revealed that with the new iPhone users will get 1.5 hours long battery life which means iPhone 13 will last for 15 hours of non-stop video streaming. This is a huge upgrade since the iPhone 12 could handle 11 hours of non-stop video streaming.

As far as the charger is concerned, Apple has remained slow in adopting super-fast charging which many Android phones have already adopted. However, Apple has stepped up for iPhone 13 since we can see 20W wired charging speeds and 15W wireless charging speeds with a compatible MagSafe charger.

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 12 Specifications:

And here is a detailed specs comparison between the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12.

iPhone 13 mini VS iPhone 12 mini: Specifications