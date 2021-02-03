IPhone-13 Will Come an Upgraded Ultra-Wide-Angle Lens for Better Photography

Apple, a technology giant, released its smartphone iPhone 12 series in the market, a few months back. Now, it has been rumored for a long time, that the next series of Apple the iPhone-13 is around the corner to come out.

In the latest report, Company claims more advancement as an improved ultra-wide-angle lens with an adjustable aperture of f/1.8 could be fitted to the apple next iPhone 13 series. This should lead to better photography in low light.

Also Read: Apple is Ready to Launch iPhone SE Plus in 2021

However, it is mentioned that only the iPhone-13 Pro model will have the upgraded lens, and the other models will remain the same as the company’s standard offered lens in previous models. From 2022, it is expected that all models will be designed with a modified sensor.

The Cupertino-based technology giant could also extend functions such as LiDAR scanners and mobile image stabilization sensors to more models in the year 2021. It has been revealed recently that a 1 TB storage capacity will be available in Apple’s next upcoming iPhone 13 Pro models. It is still unclear if the company wants to expand the storage space in the base model, which is currently offered 128GB.

The upcoming apple series is expected to be available with a smaller notch on top of the display. The 2021 iPhone will have 5.4- and 6.1-inch displays on the regular models, while the Pro models are speculated to have 6.1- and 6.7-inch display sizes. It is also said that the iPhone 13 models will include an in-display fingerprint as well as Wi-Fi 6E support.

It is still early for all these claims to be authenticated, but they are extremely probable to be true. In the coming months, before its release in September of this year as expected, we will know more about the Apple iPhone 13 lineup.

You may be interested in iPhone 12 Series Makes Apple the World’s Leading Brand