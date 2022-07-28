iPhone 14 Could Face A Delay Due to the Rear Camera Lens Cracking

Apple is all busy with the production of the iPhone 14 series. Although the series is far from launch, we have already gotten many expected specs. Now, some latest reports are claiming that iPhone 14 delivery could face a delay because of the rear camera lens cracking.

iPhone 14 Delivery could Face A Delay Due to the Rear Camera Lens Cracking

An analyst Ming-Chi Kuo took to Twitter to talk about the tech giant’s quality issues with the rear iPhone 14 camera lens. Currently, Genius is the rear camera lenses supplier which is facing the cracking issue. Now Apple has reportedly taken the Taiwan-based Largan as its second option which can fill the supply gap. If Genius will not be able to resolve the issue within1-2 months, Largan will supply the remaining lenses.

Not only this but some iPhone 14 components, such as display panels, are facing supply chain issues. However, the analyst believed the issues will have a limited impact on the upcoming mass production of iPhone 14 models.

Some other reports also claim that iPhone 14 orders will be higher than the predecessor iPhone 13. As per multiple reports, Samsung is already preparing 80 million displays for iPhone 14 shipments for the third quarter of 2022.

On the other hand, Apple has diversified its component suppliers, to minimize any delays in its launch. This will help the company to minimize reliance on a single source. The company has plans to unveil four new models this year. These will include the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Just like its predecessors, the iPhone 14 series will also launch in September.

