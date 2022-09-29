The launch of the iPhone is considered a big occasion since most people wait whole year to get their hands on the latest flagship. Every year, people’s excitement is on another level when it comes to launching and buying an iPhone device, But like every year, it seems that the excitement is not going to stay for a long time. The reason is obvious: iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 pro buyers have witnessed several problems related to the device. Till now we came to know that users had to face issues associated with iMessage and FaceTime activation problems, along with CarPlay and data migration bugs and shaking cameras when using third-party apps. We thought that the issues list might have ended by now since it was quite long but now reports are growing that models are rebooting without warning.

Reddit users highlighted this new issue and it gained popularity when iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro owners confirmed they are facing the same issue.

iPhone 14 & iPhone 14 Pro Buyers Report a New Issue Witnessing Multiple Issues

While reporting the issue, a Reddit user wrote:

“I just got the iPhone 14 Pro and ever since I noticed that it restarts while charging (MagSafe/cable),” wrote the initial poster. “It does not restart at all while it’s off the charger. Anyone else having similar issues?”

On this question, plenty of affected iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 pro owners revealed that they are suffering from the same issues. Some also revealed that this issue is faced by iOS 16 and 16.1 beta users. They revealed that the reboot occurs on both third-party and official Apple Lightning cable and MagSafe chargers.

One of the users on Reddit revealed:

“There is a panic file in the analytics log each time it happens,” “This is the error string: SID 0 CTE invalid exception on the reading of DVA 0.”

While Apple has not commented on this and has not shared how users can get rid of this issue. People themselves are finding ways to resolve their issues. One of the users told that it can be resolved by disabling background app refresh. However, another commented that through this the apps won’t work properly.

Since Apple already has released quick-fire iOS 16 updates to solve the bugs associated with the newly launched iPhone, this new issue is discovered now. Let’s see when Apple will respond to this issue and roll out a fix for it.

