iPhone 14 & iPhone 14 Pro Buyers Report More Problems

We all know that only a few weeks have passed since the launch of the highly anticipated iPhone 14 series. The bad piece of news is that iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro buyers are having a very rough time. They have reported many problems with the silicon giant’s latest smartphones.

iPhone 14 & iPhone 14 Pro Buyers Are Facing Many Issues With Their New Handsets

Many iPhone 14 series owners have been hit by:

iMessage and FaceTime activation problems

CarPlay and data migration bugs

violently shaking cameras

Rebooting without warning

According to the latest reports, the problem rose to prominence and picked up momentum as iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro owners confirmed they are suffering the same issue. The initial poster wrote that:

“I just got the iPhone 14 Pro and ever since I noticed that it restarts while charging (MagSafe/cable). It does not restart at all while it’s off the charger. Anyone else having similar issues?”

All the affected iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro owners further added that it is happening on all versions of iOS 16, including the new iOS 16.1 beta. In addition to that, the reboot occurs on both third-party and official Apple Lightning cables and MagSafe chargers. Another owner stated that:

“There is a panic file in the analytics log each time it happens. This is the error string: SID 0 CTE invalid exception on read of DVA 0.”

The only temporary solution found is to disable background app refresh. However, this is unworkable long term because it restricts the ability of apps to function properly when not in use. The worst part is that everything else has failed, from factory resets to full restores from backup with DFU. Silicon giant, Apple has already released two quick-fire iOS 16 updates to address specific iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro bugs. Let’s see what comes next because these issues need to be fixed.

Also Read: Imran Ismail Launches Avalon City: First High-Tech Housing Society (phoneworld.com.pk)