We are less than a week away from the actual launch of the iPhone 14 series. Now the latest leak has revealed the change in the name of the iPhone 14 Max. Let’s have a quick flashback. Apple first introduced a larger iPhone and named it “Plus”. Back in 2018, the company switched over to “Max”. From then, everyone thinks that the larger iPhone will be called the “iPhone 14 Max”. But this time, we will not get iPhone 14 max instead it will be iPhone 14 Plus.

Leaked Cases Reveal iPhone 14 Plus Name Instead of the Max

According to a leakster Tommy Boi, the protective cases for an “iPhone 14 Plus” have surfaced online. You can view some of the options over here. Of course, this is a third-party case maker, so it doesn’t get a say in what Apple names its new phone. But there are chances that the company may change its name.

It is worth mentioning here that around two months before, a leak also suggested that iPhone 14 max will be called iPhone 14 Plus this year. Now, the latest leak coincides with it. Anyhow, we will get more information about this in the coming week.

Based on that the 2022 lineup will be as follows: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The company is having an event on September 7 for the official unveiling of the iPhone 14 series.

