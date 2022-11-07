iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max Production Delayed due to factory lockdown

If you are planning to buy iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro, you will have to buy a little longer. In a press release issued by the company, Apple mentioned the Covid restrictions which affected the iPhone factory in Zhengzhou, China which lessened the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max Production. The company revealed that its factories operating at reduced capacity will not be able to meet the demand and hence people will have to wait longer.

“We continue to see strong demand for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models. “However, we now expect lower iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max shipments than we previously anticipated and customers will experience longer wait times to receive their new products.”

Reuters published a report in October that highlighted this production issue and foresee that iPhone production can decrease by 30 percent due to the strict covid restrictions on Foxconn, the China-based factory Apple uses to build its new iPhones.

iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max Production Delayed- Company to Shift Factory in India

Foxconn’s 200,000 workers have to stay inside during a covid outbreak with limited food and supplies for several days due to which many workers resigned. Now the company is thinking to shift the production unit somewhere else, which might be in India to solve this issue. Till then people who are looking to buy iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will have to wait longer.

Also Read: New PTA Taxes for iPhone SE (2020) & iPhone SE (2022)