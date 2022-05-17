iPhone 14 Pro Max Appears in hands-on video

We already know that Apple will launch its iPhone 14 series in September. We are also getting more reports and renders revealing the specs and design of the upcoming models. However now, iPhone 14 Pro Max has appeared in hands-on-video revealing its design. A Youtube channel has previewed a CAD (computer-aided design) mock-up of the upcoming iPhone made in Japan.

iPhone 14 Pro Max Appears in a hands-on video

Also Read: Apple releases iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 updates

At first sight, the phone looks identical to the iPhone 13 Pro Max. However, there are still some differences. The first difference is that iPhone 14 Pro Max is a better heavier compared to the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The reason is that the upcoming model has a bigger camera bump. Moreover, the power and volume buttons are slightly larger too. There are also no visible antenna bands on the side of the device.

Now, it is time to say goodbye to the notch. Luckily, the upcoming iPhone 14 series will come with a “pill + hole punch” cutout instead of a notch. Similarly, the iPhone 15 lineup will also come with a “pill + hole punch” cutout. You can also see clearly in the video that the phone has slightly smaller bezels.

Moreover, the phone will not come with a USB-C port. It seems like we have to wait a bit more to get this lightning port in the iPhone lineup. It may possible that the company will bring a USB-C port to the iPhone 15 lineup.

Check Also: Apple’s Lightning Connector to be Replaced by USB-C?