iPhone 14 Pro Max Specs Leaked Ahead Of launch

Apple is gearing up to launch its new iPhone series in a couple of weeks. The highly anticipated iPhone 14 series will have four variants namely iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Among them, iPhone 14 Pro max is dubbed to be the best, most expensive, and most attractive with a significant design change and upgraded features. Recently, iPhone 14 Pro Max Specs got leaked revealing some interesting details.

Advertisement

iPhone 14 Pro Max Specs Surfaced Online

High-profile leaksters like Ming-Chi Kuo & Columnist Mark german have revealed that the upcoming highly anticipated handset by Apple will ditch the notch display to bring a larger pill-shaped cut-out. Apple will be going to say goodbye to the notch for its high-end models. It will not only free up some additional screen space but will give the handsets a sleek look.

The smartphone is tipped to come with a 6.7-inch OLED Screen with a 120Hz refresh rate & 458 Pixels per inch. The camera setup of the smartphone will boast three cameras that will be 48MP+12MP+12MP. Moreover, the smartphone is expected to be powered by an A16 chip inside. A new purple color option will also make its way to the market. Furthermore, the smartphone will boast an always-on display. All the specs of the smartphone will be premium giving it a very high-end look.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Release date:

The upcoming premium smartphone is expected to debut on September 16 at a very Mega Launch Event.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Price:

The price of the smartphone is expected to start from $1199 which is much higher than the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Only a few weeks are left in its launch so, let’s see what Apple actually offers to its high-end smartphone of the year. Stay tuned for more updates.