iPhone being one of the top Smartphone brands always get coverage for even small things associated with it. Even if someone does not have to buy the device, out of interest, they keep on looking for the minor information associated with it since it is a brand of status. Having said that, we keep on getting information regarding the upcoming iPhone 14 which is currently months away from launch. The latest information that we have received about iPhone 14 Pro models is that they are going to include a triple rear camera setup which is going to include 48-megapixel wide-angle shooter and 12-megapixel each ultra-wide and telephoto camera. This information has come from market analysts who have knowledge of these upcoming devices.

iPhone 14 Pro Models rumored to Include 48-Wide Cameras & 8GB RAM

Moreover, the Pro models are going to include 8GB of RAM. As far as other information is concerned, iPhone 14 series is expected to come in four new models including two premium models: iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, and two affordable models: the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max as the two relatively affordable options.

Other than that rumors suggest that all the new iPhone 14 models will come with 120Hz display which is standard. While another leaker named Ross Young revealed that the smartphones are going to include a 60Hz display. So, there is little contrast to both statements. Among other rumors, it was suggested that standard iPhone 14 models will have 64GB of storage, unlike iPhone 13 models that include 128GB storage.

While rumors and leaks make tipsters predict the features of upcoming devices, so we cannot be very sure if they would be 100 percent correct or not. In order to be sure we will have to wait for several more months for the company to announce mini teasers revealing basic features.

