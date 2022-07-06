iPhone 14 – Release Date, Rumors, Specs and Price

Apple iPhone 14 series is going to launch as usual in September. Although, we are about two months apart the excitement is already building. The phone has already appeared in many leaks and renders and there are a lot of expectations as well. This year we will see a total of four iPhone models including a high-end model without a notch and an affordable one with a bigger screen. So, let’s check out all the rumoured specs, expected release date and price of the upcoming most-awaited iPhone 14 series.

All Rumoured iPhone 14 Features:

It’s too early to confirm most of the phone’s features. The only confirmed thing is that it will launch after this year’s iOS update. So we are quite sure to say that the phone will land while running iOS 16. Additionally, the front look of the phone will be far different from the current iPhone models. It will feature a hole and pill-shaped cutout for cameras and sensors. Like iPhone 13, it will have a flat frame body and an identical speaker grill.

Additionally, it will come with a SIM tray. Its front camera will now be upgraded to auto focus instead of fixed focus. Also, it will feature very thin bezels this year. Most importantly, there will be no Mini model this year.

iPhone 14 Expected Release Date and Price Worldwide:

Last year, iPhone 13 was launched on 14th September 2021 which was the second Tuesday of the month. Looking into the history of the launch dates of the previous models, Apple seems to favour the first or second Tuesday of September. So we can expect that iPhone 14 will debut on either Tuesday 6th or Tuesday 13th September 2022.

As mentioned above, there will be four iPhone models, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. According to the latest reports, iPhone 14 would start at $799, and the bigger iPhone 14 Max would cost $100 extra, at $899. On the other hand, iPhone 14 Pro will cost around $1099, which is $100 more than the $999 of the iPhone 13 Pro. Last but not the least, the iPhone 14 Pro Max would also cost $100 more than the current iPhone 13 Pro Max, giving it a price of $1199.

Expected Release Date and Price of iPhone 14 in Pakistan:

As far as its launch is concerned in Pakistan, the upcoming iPhone 14 will launch in October in Pakistan. We currently do not know the exact launch date of the iPhone 14.

The price of the phone depends on the current dollar rate. After the hike in the dollar rate, the price of all iPhone 13 models has also increased. So, the price of the iPhone 14 will range from PKR 2,00,000 to PKR 5,00,000.

iPhone 14 Design:

As mentioned above, the Pro models are most likely to come without a notch. iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will be substituted for an “i”-shaped horizontal hole-punch cutout. Whereas, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 max will come with the same notch just like iPhone 13. Moreover, the new iPhone 14 series will come with narrower borders around the screen for a cleaner look.

Some other reports have also claimed that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max could embrace a floating oval cutout with a dedicated Face ID dot projector to the side. The selfie camera will be placed in the oval cutout.

The reports also revealed that the Apple phone will feature “titanium edges” which make it the toughest iPhone yet.

Technical and Hardware Specifications:

Variants:

We have already mentioned that there will be four models this year. iPhone 14 and 14 max almost share the same specs. Then comes the two powerful variants, iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. Both Pro models will feature A16, better RAM quality, and a slightly smaller battery than the non-Pro models.

Memory:

All four new models will likely come with 6GB RAM, with the difference being LPDDR 5 (14 Pro & 14 Pro Max) vs. LPDDR 4X (14 & 14 Max). There are also some reports claiming that the Pro max model will come with 8GB of RAM. However, all models will come with 128/256 GB of storage. But the higher-end model will feature 512GB and a 1TB variant as well.

Screen Details:

Apple is not going to launch a mini iPhone this year. So, all the models will have a big screen, especially iPhone 14 max and 14 Pro max. iPhone 14 and 14 Pro will feature a 6.06-inch, 1170 x 2532 OLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate and 460 pixels per inch. On the other hand, iPhone 14 Max and 14 max Pro will feature a 6.68-inch, 1284 x 2778 OLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate and 458 pixels per inch. However, both the Pro models will come with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The reports also say that both Pro models will have LTPO display technology which offers high refresh rates and resolutions without compromising battery life too much. Moreover, LTPO would also enable the screens to be ‘always-on’.

Battery

Because of the A16 and 5G technology, the upcoming iPhone 14 models will feature a better and improved battery life. According to the latest rumours, iPhone 14 Pro will have a 3,200mAh battery and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will have a 4,323mah battery. On the other hand, the non-Pro models have slightly bigger batteries. The iPhone 14 will feature a 3279 mAh battery and iPhone 14 max will come with a 4325 mAh battery capacity.

Camera

This year we are going to see big changes in the camera department but for the higher-end models. According to the latest reports, the two phones are expected to retain the same setup—dual camera in the standard iPhone 14 and triple-camera in the iPhone 14 Pro. Apple is also considering bringing a 48MP sensor for the standard wide camera, which would combine the pixels’ light collection in a 2×2 grid when in a low-light situation (producing a 12MP photo). The camera would reportedly be capable of shooting 8K video, at least on the Pro models.

Apple has also confirmed that iPhone 14 camera sensor will be 20 per cent larger than ‌iPhone 13 Pro. Together with the 48MP lens, that likely means the iPhone 14 Pro will take extremely detailed images in bright light while still relying on night mode to capture low-light images.

The previous rumours have also revealed that the Pro models will come with a “periscope” lens with variable zoom. But, the latest rumour says that feature is coming in the 2023 iPhone. Unfortunately, we are not getting this feature in the upcoming iPhone 14.

On the other hand, the front camera will gain autofocus and a wider aperture (f/1.9 instead of f/2.2).

Wireless Charging:

There are some reports claiming the iPhone 14 will support wireless charging with Apple’s new MagSafe Technology. If these reports are true, then the Pro models are most likely to get these features. The low-end iPhones will take more years to get these features.

iOS Version

Every year, the new iPhone has a new A-series system-on-chip (SoC). This year, iPhone 14 will be powered by the upcoming A16. It will be one of the first large-scale processor releases to use TSMC’s 3-nanometer manufacturing process, which should help improve performance, efficiency, and battery life.

Some latest reports have revealed that the Pro models will get the newest chip, while the non-Pro models will get a slightly upgraded A15 chip. This is the first time, the Pro models got a different chipset.

Colours

Apple always introduced new colours keeping in mind the trendy colours in fashion. This year we might see some interesting colours including red, green, yellow, purple, orange along with black and grey.

iPhone 14 rumours at a glance

Four iPhone 14 handsets, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone max, iPhone max Pro

There will be no 5.4-inch ‘mini’ model this year

Pro models to have ‘notch-less’ design

New 48MP main camera

iPhone max will have a larger screen at an affordable price.

Only Pro models will come with A16 SoC. The non-Pro model will be powered by an upgraded A15.

The front camera will upgrade to auto focus than fixed focus

Non-pro models will have slightly bigger batteries than the Pro models.

Both Pro models will come with LTPO display technology to make your screen experience smoother.

The front look of the phone will be far different from the current iPhone models

A flat-frame body identical to the iPhone 13

Apple could introduce an in-display fingerprint scanner for TouchID to remove the notch.

Hole and pill-shaped cutouts for camera and sensor

The phone will have very thin bezels

There will be a speaker grill identical to the iPhone 13

Volume buttons identical to the iPhone 13

So far, all the above-mentioned rumours are going to be true. It seems like we will get upgraded and some brand-new features in the upcoming iPhone 14. However, there are some concerns about the TouchID facility. Some reports are also claiming that this feature will not be available for iPhone 14 but it will roll out for the iPhone 15 models to remove the notch.

Soon after the launch, the company will start taking pre-orders and the actual sale will begin by the end of September 2022.

Final Verdict:

Apple is quite optimistic regarding the sale of the upcoming units. The company is hoping to get more revenue this year and to get back the first position in the smartphone market. As per the expected specs of the iPhone 14, all the phones are going to be a big hit. Among all, iPhone 14 max will be the most demanding phone among all because of its price and specs. Do tell us in the comment section below about what you think will be the most amazing phone of the series.

