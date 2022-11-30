iPhone 14 series faces shortage of million units

Apple’s stock dropped 2.6% after sources reported that the firm may face a manufacturing shortfall of roughly 6 million iPhone 14 series models due to unrest at a Foxconn facility in China.

Getting an iPhone 14 series right now may be difficult, especially if you want it before the end of the year. This is due in part to COVID-19 limitations in Zhengzhou, China, where the majority of iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max handsets are manufactured. In early November, Apple confirmed the problem, stating that the facility is running at “substantially reduced capacity.”

The total iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max shipments in 4Q22 will be 15–20 million units less than expected. Significant downside risks to Apple & iPhone supply chain due to Zhengzhou iPhone plant labor protestshttps://t.co/tUkKE9TGVG — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) November 29, 2022

However, the situation has deteriorated as a result of worker unrest at the Zhengzhou iPhone facility, which is managed by Apple Inc. supplier Foxconn Technology Group. Hundreds of workers have been protesting at the company owing to a delay in incentive payout, according to sources.

Apple, according to Kuo, is striving to diversify its supply chain, but shifting even a tiny portion of iPhone manufacture overseas takes time. According to Kuo, major sales of the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max would not resume until at least late December.

The continued issues associated with recovering to normal production levels at the Zhengzhou facility may slow the rate at which supply-demand equilibrium may be achieved in the coming months, but supply looks to have recovered from trough levels.