iPhone 14 Series: Should you Import it or Buy it Locally?

The Silicon Valley Giant Apple recently launched the all-new iPhone 14 series. The new iPhone 14 series includes the standard iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. These iPhone models are on sale in Apple stores around the globe. On the other hand, in third-world countries like Pakistan where Apple stores are not present, these phones are available through private vendors or will have to import it. However, there is a discussion going on in the market and among the users that what will prove to be more viable, buying iPhone 14 series from a local vendor or importing it?

In order to answer this query, we are going to compare both options and then decide which way (importing or buying locally) is more cost-effective.

iPhone 14:

Variants Local Price (Incl Tax) in PKR Total Price (on Passport) PKR Total Price (on CNIC) PKR 128 GB 359,999 305,800 329,800 256 GB 379,999 328,700 352,700 512 GB 409,999 374,500 398,500

We have calculated the total price by using our calculator. If you want to know the taxes on all iPhone 14 models, then click here.

iPhone 14 Plus:

Variants Local Price (Incl Tax) in PKR Total Price (on Passport) PKR Total Price (on CNIC) PKR 128 GB 499,999 328,710 352,710 256 GB 529,999 351,600 375,600 512 GB 569,999 397,500 421,500

iPhone 14 Pro:

Variants Local Price (Incl Tax) in PKR Total Price (on Passport) PKR Total Price (on CNIC) PKR 128 GB 419,999 344,800 368,800 256 GB 439,999 367,500 391,500 512 GB 524,999 397,500 421,500 1 TB 584,999 460,000 484,000

iPhone Pro Max:

Variants Local Price (Incl Tax) in PKR Total Price (on Passport) PKR Total Price (on CNIC) PKR 128 GB 504,999 367,500 391,500 256 GB 519,999 391,000 415,000 512 GB 574,999 397,500 421,500 1 TB 614,999 436,500 460,500

Note:

The passport tax for importing all variants of iPhone 14 is around PKR 116,000, whereas the CNIC duty is around PKR 140,000. On the passport, the total price was calculated by adding the amount in dollars to the tax, and the same was done for the CNIC. The tax we mentioned is the latest one, according to the stats taken from PTA (Pakistan Telecommunication Authority).

Final Verdict:

In the aforementioned tables, you can clearly see the prices incurred by importing all variants of iPhone 14 are pretty less than the local prices contemporarily. Especially, if we purchase it on a passport, the difference is much more. Like, in some variants (iPhone 14 pro mac 1TB), the difference is around PKR 150,000, which is quite a lot. Therefore, we suggest all the users to import the phones instead of buying them locally in the current scenario. As in the future, it’s possible that the local prices may come down.

Furthermore, if your budget is around PKR 3 lac then you can’t buy any phone from iPhone 14 series. Rather, you can opt for any other flagship phone or iPhone 13 series. As you know, the standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus doesn’t differ from the iPhone 13 series. So, it will be worth a buy. If you have any queries regarding our blog, you can share them in the comment section!

