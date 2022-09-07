iPhone 14 Series – Specs, Comparison, & Expected Price in Pakistan

The Silicon Valley giant Apple is back with a bang. The company has launched the highly anticipated iPhone 14 series at the Apple launch event today. As expected, the event was lit up with different astounding presentations. Alongside, Apple has also launched the Watch SE with some great features. However, right now, we will stick with the iPhone 14 series, which has amazed the audience.

There are four phones in the lineup including the standard iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro max have become notchless and features a pill-shaped cut-out to house the Face ID sensors and front-facing camera. The cut-out is called the “Dynamic Island” that changes size depending on alerts, like calls or Face ID use, AirPods on charge, and background activity.

Furthermore, the phones arrive with stunning displays, and more optimized batteries. The camera technologies have been improved as well. The below-mentioned table illustrates the new and retained features of the iPhone 14 series, and its comparisons (iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Plus vs iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro Max).

iPhone 14 Series Specification Comparison iPhone 14 iPhone 14 Plus iPhone 14 Pro iPhone 14 Pro Max Price In USD 799 899 999 1099 Expected Price in Pakistan PKR 299,999 PKR 349,999 PKR 389,999 PKR 425,999 OS iOS 16 iOS 16 iOS 16 iOS 16 CPU Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm) Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm) Apple A16 Bionic (5 nm) Apple A16 Bionic (5 nm) GPU Apple GPU (5-core graphics) Apple GPU (5-core graphics) Apple GPU (5-core graphics) Apple GPU (5-core graphics) RAM & ROM 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Display Size 6.1 inches 6.7 inches 6.1 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1170 x 2532 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels Display Tech Super Retina XDR OLED, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 800 nits (HBM), 1200 nits (peak) Super Retina XDR OLED, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 800 nits (HBM), 1200 nits (peak) Always on Display, Dynamic Island, Super Retina XDR OLED, 120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1600 nits (HBM), 2000 nits (peak) Always on Disokay, Dynamic Island, Super Retina XDR OLED, 120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1600 nits (HBM), 2000 nits (peak) Main Camera(s) DUAL

12 MP + 12 MP(Photonic engine) DUAL

12 MP + 12 MP(Photonic engine) TRIPLE

48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP(Photonic engine) TRIPLE

48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP(Photonic engine) Front Camera 12 MP 12 MP 12 MP 12 MP Battery Capacity Li-Ion, non-removable Li-Ion, non-removable Li-Ion, non-removable Li-Ion, non-removable Colors midnight, starlight, blue, purple, and Product Red. midnight, starlight, blue, purple and Product Red. Space Black and Purple, alongside Silver and Gold Space Black and Purple, alongside Silver and Gold Sensors Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, Satellite SOS emergency call, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, Satellite SOS emergency call, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, Satellite SOS emergency call, Crash Detection Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, Satellite SOS emergency call, Crash Detection Sim Esim Support only Esim Support only Esim Support only Esim Support only Preorders will start September 9th; the standard 14 ships on September 16th and the 14 Plus arrives later on October 7th. Check out? Why Apple event is so exclusive?