“iPhone 14 USB” Search reached 300% over 12 months

Wisetek, an IT asset re-use and disposition group has carried out research on iPhone 14 USB search on Google and has revealed that its popularity has grown by 390% during the last 5 years. They revealed that the survey carried out revealed that the iPhone users were not much interested in lightning port, instead they were willing to drop it for type C USB preference.

These USB ports reached the top of the crux in October 2020 when Apple announced iPhone 12 series. It was the first time that first-generation USB iPhones made their way to users. From that time search engine searches are flooded with users’ requests searching for such devices.

Unfortunately, iPhone 13 series did not come with the same charging port due to which users were not happy it. While telling about the dislikeness of users, Wisetek noted that:

It also revealed that the popularity of USB has risen steadily as a search term. Even the popularity is able to reach 334% by August 2022.

As far as search on Google is concerned, people are searching for queries such as “iPhone 14 Pro USB C” and “will iPhone 14 have USB C”. When it comes to percentage, these searches are reportedly 190% and 100% respectively over the period of 12 months.

Whereas, “iPhone USB C or Lightning” searches were made for 82%. While the companies usually keep the interests of people at the top of the list, it seems Apple has some other plans since the company has decided to stick with the lightning iPhones for another year. Sad but True.

