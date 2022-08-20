iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: Cameras, Sound, Speed and Much more

Apple’s annual fall event, at which it usually unveils a new iPhone, is just around the corner. According to recent reports, the date could be as early as September 7, implying that the iPhone 14 (unofficial name) could be available in less than a month.

Interestingly, Apple will continue to release a new processor dubbed the A16 Bionic, but only for the 14 Pro series.

In a nutshell, here are the differences between the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 13.

The same design, the same processor

iPhone 14 has more and faster RAM.

Front and ultra-wide cameras have been improved.

May be a brighter screen

May be a larger battery

Bye-Bye Notch in iPhone 14

Display analyst Ross Young, on the other hand, predicts that the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will have two cutouts: a hole and a pill-shaped cutout to cater the front-facing camera and Face ID.

Revamped Selfie Camera

This year, that may not be the case. If the notch is removed, the front-facing camera on the iPhone 14 may change visually with the addition of cutouts, but there is also speculation that the camera system itself will receive a significant functional upgrade.

In an April tweet, Kuo stated that the entire 14 lineup will receive a larger aperture (f/1.9), which should help the device take better nighttime photos, as well as an autofocus upgrade. All of this could be the iPhone’s biggest front-facing camera upgrade since 2019.

Expected Price Tag of iPhone 14

Apple made no price changes between the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineups, but Wedbush analyst Dan Ives predicts a $100 price increase for 14 models. The iPhone 13 Pro currently starts at $999, while the iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at $1,099.

Kuo recently stated that he expects the average selling price of the iPhone 14 lineup to rise.

Colors

The new model will reportedly be available in green, purple, blue, black, white, and red colour schemes. Meanwhile, the Pro version may be available in purple, green, silver, and graphite.

Storage

We don’t anticipate significant changes in this area. According to one rumour, the 14 Pro series will begin with 256GB of storage, which could soften the blow of a price increase. Others, however, have poured cold water on this, claiming that all handsets will start at 128GB.

If nothing changes, you’ll have a choice of 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of storage for all 14 handsets, with the option of 1TB for Pro models.