iPhone 15 design to feature titanium case and Rounded back

Every year, just after the launch of the new iPhone, we start getting leaks and rumors regarding the upcoming iPhone, and this time like every year, every day we get to know the new detail regarding iPhone 15 Lineup. Yesterday we came to know that iPhone 15 Ultra will be the most expensive device ever and today a leaker has reported iPhone 15 design configuration.

He revealed that iPhone 15 will feature a titanium casing and might have a rounded back instead of a square edge which current models currently carry. It means that the upcoming iPhone lineup will have some what same design configuration as the iPhone 5C whose front casing was square and the rear one was round.

Below is the information shared by ShrimpApplePro however they also warned users that this design might not be a reality since right now at this initial stage, nothing could be much confirmed.

From the early information that I have, the iPhone 15 will feature a new border design. The back edge corner (as pointed out in the images) will be rounded and not square anymore. The material also will be titanium. Still very early so take it as it is.

He posted an image (shared above) that was not very clear and an illustrative version of how the device might look like and the leaker also clarified that the information appeared to point to a similar profile to the Apple 5C.

Currently, Apple is using a square-edge design for all its devices including MacBook, iPad, and iPhone. Some of the users complain that due to the round shape these devices are difficult to pick up from a desk or table. If Apple incorporates a square rounded back for iPhone 15, it might solve this issue and the design will not look much different as well.

This information might be a pinch of salt right now but its implications mean a lot. Apart from iPhone 15 design changes, a number of new features are also going to land so let’s wait and watch.

Also Read: Apple iPhone 15 Ultra Will Be The Most Expensive iPhone Ever – Rumor