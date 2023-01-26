Advertisement

Some latest reports have just hinted that the iPhone 15 will support Wi-Fi 6E. According to Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis and Tom O’Malley, at least one of the iPhone 15 models will get Wi-Fi 6E support. However, there are some chances that this feature could be available for all models.

iPhone 15 Expected to Feature Wi-Fi 6E

Apple has added Wi-Fi 6E support to a handful of devices so far. The latest 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini models have Wi-Fi 6E. However, all iPhone 14 models remain limited to standard Wi-Fi 6.

Wi-Fi 6 operates on the 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands. On the other hand, Wi-Fi 6E also works over the 6GHz band, allowing for faster wireless speeds, lower latency, and less signal interference. To take advantage of these benefits, the device must be connected to a Wi-Fi 6E router, which is available from brands like TP-Link, Asus, and Netgear.

The previous Apple devices including iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 models rumoured to come with Wi-Fi 6E. But unfortunately, they did not come with support. Now Apple has started rolling out Wi-Fi 6E support to its latest devices, it is more likely that the iPhone 15 will finally support the standard.

We already know that Apple will introduce the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max in September as usual. The leaks and renders suggest that all four models will feature the Dynamic Island and a USB-C port. However, the Pro models will come with Apple’s latest A17 Bionic chip, a titanium frame, solid-state volume and power buttons, and more.

We will definitely get more information about it in the coming months. So stay tuned.

