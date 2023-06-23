Apple is all ready to launch the iPhone 15 series in early September. If you want to buy an iPhone, you should wait for the upcoming iPhone series. If you like iPhone 14 Pro features but prefer the iPhone 14 price, you could get the best of both worlds with the iPhone 15. This year Apple will launch iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 1 Pro Max. Let’s discuss the new features that iPhone 15 series will have

Most likely, Apple will bring Dynamic Island to non-Pro phones this year. iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus might even see the 48 MP camera upgrade that the main camera on the iPhone 14 Pro picked up last year.

iPhone 15 is Coming and These Features will Amaze You

If you want a phone with the best camera in your pocket, the iPhone 15 Pro Max might be especially appealing. This year, iPhone 15 Pro Max will adopt a periscope-style lens system for greater optical zoom.

Last year, Apple released its most affordable big-screen phone, the iPhone 14 Plus, which also happens to be the lightest big-screen iPhone. But this year, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max could see a reduction in weight. Apple’s Pro line is expected to switch from stainless steel bands to titanium ones. The lighter material could make Pro phones more appealing to people who care most about the iPhone not feeling heavy.

The iPhone has used Apple’s Lightning port since 2012. The iPhone 15 line will replace the Lightning port with a USB-C port.

