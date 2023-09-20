iPhone 15 Introduces Innovative Battery Controls: Is it Worth it?

Apple has launched a new feature to solve the worries of users related to battery life apparently. The iPhone 15 users will get an 80% charging hard limit which would allow them to prolong their battery health a little further. Usually, users stay concerned over iPhone battery health and try to control each element of their device experience to buy additional time for mobile usage.

A reliable source confirmed that the entire iPhone 15 lineup has a new battery health setting. Users have the option to choose to prevent the iPhone from charging past 80% rather than reaching its full potential of 100%.

Furthermore, it is pertinent to mention here that the standard Optimized Battery Charging setting stops the iPhone from charging as it hits 80%, and it resumes charging to full (100%) to finish just before the user wakes up. Rather, if the setting is activated, the iPhone will never charge past 80%.

Battery charging is efficient up to 80%, but the last 20% consumes a greater amount of energy and dissipates heat. A few users maintain their battery between 40% and 80% to preserve it.

The new feature has little value and can be considered as a marketing stunt. Instead, users should continue to use their smartphones with fully automatic settings and charge whenever required as all batteries will need to be replaced eventually.

