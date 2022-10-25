iPhone 15 Launch will Shock people due to this Reason

iPhone is the most loved device in the world. With the launch of every iPhone, leaks start circulating about the upcoming Apple device. Just like that, we have come across a breathtaking iPhone 15 leak that claims that Apple will shake up its smartphone range with eye-catching design changes. Now it seems the design of the new upcoming flagship model will be switched to the revolutionary core material and iPhone 15 Launch will shock users to the core as well.

Apple is using stainless steel on its premium smartphones since 2017 however now popular leaker LeaksApplePro revealed that the iPhone 15 Ultra will have a titanium chassis. It should be mentioned here that Titanium is much stronger and lighter than stainless steel but it is quite expensive.

Coming to the durability of the device, titanium’s strength-to-weight ratio is on another level to stainless steel, providing almost the same strength at 40% of its weight. This is the reason why titanium is used in weight-dependent applications, such as aircraft parts. Moreover, titanium is 3-4x stronger than stainless steel at the same weight.

By incorporating Titanium, Apple would be able to increase device durability without any increase in weight. The strength, however, will remain the same and there will be a strike balance between the two. While this looks quite astonishing however considering the mobile phone market, the price of the device is also one of the most vital factors.

Titanium is priced at $35-50 per kilogram, compared to $1-1.50 per kilogram for stainless steel. It’s a big difference and will give a big shock to people who are looking to buy upcoming Apple devices. If the company wants to keep the price of the device the same, they need to call industry-leading economies of scale however they will also struggle with taking decisions and the only solution left is to raise the price of the device once again.

Of course, Apple can call upon industry-leading economies of scale, but even they may struggle unless the company plans to raise prices again.

I guess Apple will make a huge difference between the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, which will cost more than $1,100—the price of the iPhone 14 Pro Max today. We should also consider global price increases which might make this price even higher.

Other than this, the device is rumored to come with a Thunderbolt 4-powered USB-C port, dual front cameras, and, in the A17, the first 3nm chipset, people might have to rob a bank to get their hands on this device.

Also Read: How to record phone calls on an iPhone call