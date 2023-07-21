iPhone 15 Pro & iPhone 15 Pro Max Will Reportedly Face Supply Crisis At Launch

The silicon giant, Apple is wrapping up to launch the highly anticipated iPhone series. iPhone 15 series have been in the pipeline of rumors for a long time. People are quite anxious to know what Apple will bring new this year with the much-anticipated series. Reports claim that the Apple iPhone 15 Pro and particularly the iPhone 15 Pro Max will be in very short supply once they launch in September. The company has been facing problems with screen manufacturing at LG Display and I think this will be the apparent reason behind the supply crisis.

iPhone 15 Series Supply Will Be Limited

According to reports, a new manufacturing process is used to shrink the bezel size of upcoming iPhone members. The problem seems to stem from this as it seems a similar issue Apple faced for some Apple Watch models in the past. Let me tell you that the displays for the iPhone 15 Pro and especially the Pro Max made by LG are failing reliability tests during a method in which the display is fused to the metal shell. The silicon giant is currently nipping the design of the displays so that they can pass the aforementioned tests. The company still has Samsung-made displays that it can use for assembly. So, let’s see What Apple comes up with at the end of the day.

These all problems will allegedly result in a very limited supply. The iPhone Pro Max will be the most difficult to get after the simple Pro. Some reports claimed that Apple might delay the launch by a few weeks. However, a new source contradicts that going with the shortage hypothesis. Whatever happens, the fact is that something’s up with those Apple displays and it’s undoubtedly affecting Apple’s launch plans.

