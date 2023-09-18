iPhone 15 Pro Max Has Higher Demand Than iPhone 14 Pro Max: Ming-Chi Kuo
The highly anticipated iPhone 15 series is finally here. Among the members of the new iPhone series, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is in higher demand as compared to the others. Even though, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that it has demand higher than last year’s iPhone 14 Pro Max. However, the bad part is that 15 Pro Max still has to deal with long production wait times. Reports claim that four iPhone 15 models became available for preorder on Friday in more than 40 countries. The high-end flagship Pro Max model with a price tag of $1,199, quickly saw its promised delivery slip from Sept. 22 to as late as mid-November in the US.
iPhone 15 Pro Max Seems To Be The Most Popular Variant
“The demand for the iPhone 15 Pro Max is robust, as previously expected, outpacing last year’s iPhone 14 Pro Max. The Pro model is “weaker than last year,” though that may be because more premium users have gone for the Pro Max instead. Demand for the standard iPhone 15 models is “roughly on par with last year.”
According to reports, the wait times for the 15 Pro Max will be quite longer than the others. However, let me tell you that this is more than just due to high demand. The later mass production schedule for the 15 pro max is one of the reasons. Its current production challenges are more evident than other models. They are also considered as potential causes for the delays. Kuo claims his prediction of 80 million iPhone 15 units shipping in 2023.