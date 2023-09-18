iPhone 15 Pro Max Has Higher Demand Than iPhone 14 Pro Max: Ming-Chi Kuo

The highly anticipated iPhone 15 series is finally here. Among the members of the new iPhone series, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is in higher demand as compared to the others. Even though, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that it has demand higher than last year’s iPhone 14 Pro Max. However, the bad part is that 15 Pro Max still has to deal with long production wait times. Reports claim that four iPhone 15 models became available for preorder on Friday in more than 40 countries. The high-end flagship Pro Max model with a price tag of $1,199, quickly saw its promised delivery slip from Sept. 22 to as late as mid-November in the US.

iPhone 15 Pro Max Seems To Be The Most Popular Variant

Just a week has passed since the launch of Apple’s latest iPhone generation and the iPhone 15 Pro Max has become the favorite of all. It is the most popular model of the 2023 series. It is no doubt a good piece of news for Apple but the company is still facing some issues related to its production. TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo stated: “The demand for the iPhone 15 Pro Max is robust, as previously expected, outpacing last year’s iPhone 14 Pro Max. The Pro model is “weaker than last year,” though that may be because more premium users have gone for the Pro Max instead. Demand for the standard iPhone 15 models is “roughly on par with last year.”