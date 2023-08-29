iPhone 15 Pro Max Is Tipped To Outsell Other Models Due To Periscope Camera

Apple is preparing to announce the highly anticipated iPhone 15 lineup during an event in mid-September. Everyone has been anxiously waiting for the new iPhone series. An upcoming member of the series, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to be a powerhouse boasting titanium sides, a Thunderbolt port, and a periscope camera. According to the famous Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, iPhone 15 Pro Max orders are expected to make up 35% to 40% of the initial shipments. It will be due to consumer interest in the new periscope camera system.

iPhone 15 Pro Max Periscope Camera Will Be A Major Selling Point

Recently, a new report came in from supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. He says that Apple’s supply chain orders for iPhone 15 Pro Max are 10% to 20% YoY when compared to iPhone 14 Pro Max in the same period. The fact is that this increase is coupled with an expectation that the premium iPhone model will make up 35% to 40% of the total lineup shipments after initial orders.

According to the reports, the periscope camera will also boost the iPhone 16 Pro sales in 2024. This is because both premium models are tipped to have the periscope camera. Kuo even suggests that iPhone periscope lens shipments will increase by 70% YoY in the second half of this year. It would not be wrong to say that these numbers add up to a big win for the periscope lens supplier, Largan. Reports claim that Largan will be the exclusive supplier of Apple’s periscope lenses. The company also ships more than 60% of the periscope lenses to Huawei. Furthermore, periscope lens orders will reach 15 million to 20 million units in 2023 and are tipped to boost to about 30 million units in 2024.