iPhone 15 Pro Max Not Shipping Until October: Here’s Why?
iPhone 15 series is the highly anticipated series yet to be announced. Silicon giant, Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 15 series during a September event. However, there is new information regarding one of the variants of the upcoming iPhone family. I am talking about iPhone 15 Pro Max. Reports claim that this member could face delays due to Sony failing to supply the required image sensor component for the new periscope camera in time. iPhone 15 Pro Max launch could be delayed by 3-4 weeks so don’t expect shipping until October.
Sony Failed To Deliver Apple Required Image Sensor For Periscope Camera
According to a report, Sony will not be able to deliver the image sensor for the iPhone 15 Pro Max on time. It will lead to a delayed October launch date. Let me tell you that this component is exclusive to the flagship variant since it is the only one getting a new Periscope camera. The point worth mentioning here is that it is the second analyst report in about a month that indicates supply chain issues resulting in a delayed launch. Such a delay isn’t new at all as Apple has pushed back launches in recent years due to supply chain problems and COVID-related constraints.
The fact is that it is the first report to particular talk about the iPhone 15 Pro Max and Sony. Previously, Bank of America suggested that iPhone 15 would be delayed into October however it didn’t specify a model. Then another report came in naming the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus as the potential delay targets. Silicon giant hasn’t announced its September iPhone event date yet, however, all eyes are on September 12. The iPhone 15 lineup and Apple Watch Series 9 are anticipated at the event.