Supply Chain Reports Reveal The iPhone 15 Pro Max’s Titanium Bezels & Luxshare’s 2023 Production Orders

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max is set to feature a titanium alloy frame, according to two new supply chain reports from China. The reports confirm earlier rumors that the new model will replace the current stainless steel frame. Rumors are circulating that the Hon Hai Group is set to receive an order, which will be divided between its subsidiary Hong Zhun and FII. According to market analysts, the focus of new mobile phones has never been on the bezel. According to sources, the titanium alloy bezel has been found to be marginally superior to the stainless steel bezel in both design and weight. Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 is set to feature a titanium alloy bezel design, marking the first time the company has incorporated this material into its smartphone lineup. This new design is expected to generate significant interest among consumers and tech enthusiasts alike.

Apple has experimented with various materials for the frame design of their mobile phones, such as glass and stainless steel frames. Apple has made a bold move by switching from a glass frame to a titanium alloy frame for their latest product. The decision was made due to concerns about the impact of the glass frame on communication quality. While the use of titanium alloy is a test of consumer acceptability, Apple is confident in its decision to prioritize the user experience.

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 Pro is set to feature a titanium bezel, making it the second device from the tech giant to incorporate this material. Rumors suggest that the Hon Hai Group is set to receive an order, which will be divided between its subsidiary Hong Zhun and FII.

Apple’s potential use of titanium in their upcoming MacBook has been hinted at in a patent figure. The figure showcases the possible extension of titanium usage in the MacBook. Apple’s potential use of titanium in an upcoming iPad has been hinted at in a patent filed in 2017.

The tech world is abuzz with speculation about which iPhone models will feature the USB Type-C interface and Wi-Fi 6E technology. It remains unclear whether the entire iPhone series will make the switch to USB Type-C or if it will only be available on the Pro models. Additionally, it is uncertain which specific models will incorporate the latest Wi-Fi technology.

Tech giant Apple is reportedly considering limiting the use of their new periscope camera, which boasts superior zoom capabilities, to only the iPhone 15 Pro Max (Ultra) during the initial stage of its release. This move is expected to create a significant advantage for the high-end model, which is set to be launched in the near future. Largan, a leading optical company, has secured the initial set of periscope lens orders. The company may also have a second supplier, Yu Jingguang, available for orders in the coming year.

According to the latest supply chain report, Apple has taken measures to prevent any disruptions in their supply chain. To ensure a smooth flow of production, Apple has included two additional assembly plants, Pegatron and Luxshare, in addition to their primary factory Hon Hai. This move is aimed at avoiding any potential breaks in the supply chain. According to industry sources, Hon Hai is responsible for the majority of iPhone 15 assembly, accounting for 55% to 60% of the process. Luxshare is estimated to assemble 20% to 25% of the phones, while Pegatron is responsible for 15% to 20% of the assembly. These figures indicate the significant role that these companies play in the production of the highly anticipated iPhone 15.

According to recent reports, Luxshare managed to ship approximately 20 million units of iPhones in the previous year. According to industry experts, this year’s sales forecast for units could potentially reach an optimistic 50 million, while the neutral expectation stands at 42 million units. According to industry experts, there is expected to be a significant increase in the shipment of high-end mobile phones next year. This surge in demand is largely due to the rise in the penetration rate of these devices. It is predicted that the number of shipments will triple in comparison to previous years.

Check out: The Amazing Features of the iPhone 15