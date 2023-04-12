iPhone 15 Pro Models Will Ditch Solid-State Buttons

We have been getting rumors and leaks regarding the highly anticipated Apple’s next series for many weeks. It would not be wrong to say that iPhone 15 series is nowadays the center of attention for many as many features regarding the series have been unfolded. Reports claim that the next-generation iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will no longer come with solid-state buttons due to unresolved technical issues before mass production. This information has been shared by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo so, it seems to be true.
Upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Models Will Abandon Solid-State Buttons: Ming-Chi Kuo
Back in October, Kuo said that iPhone 15 Pro models would come equipped with solid-state buttons. However, at that time he said that there would be two additional Taptic Engines inside the iPhone that would provide haptic feedback in order to simulate the feeling of pressing the buttons. It meant that without physically moving the buttons, iPhone users would have feeling of pressing them exactly like the Home button on the iPhone 7 or the Force Touch trackpad on newer MacBooks. Now, the story has taken a new twist as Ming-Chi revealed in a post that now the Upcoming 15 Pro Variants will have physical buttons. Kuo wrote:
“My latest survey unveils that due to unresolved technical issues before mass production, both high-end iPhone 15 Pro models (Pro & Pro Max) will ditch the closely-watched solid-state button design and will boast the traditional physical button design,”
The point worth mentioning here is that it’s still not known what a “traditional” design means. There are expected to be two volume buttons or the silicon giant may still adopt a single, elongated volume button. What do you think?
Rumors claim that it is now the time for Apple to modify the iPhone 15 Pro’s design as the device is in the EVT development stage. The analyst also believes that the change will have a “limited impact” on the mass production schedule and shipments for the upcoming Pro models. The point notable here is that the analysts claim that solid-state button design has been delayed until the iPhone 16 series in 2024.
