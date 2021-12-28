Iphone 15 Pro: The phone will might have this unique feature

iPhone 15 Pro models may not have a physical SIM card slot in at least some countries and regions, according to a report from earlier this week, but the shift might happen much sooner.

The future iPhones will enable dual eSIM, allowing users to use two lines at the same time. However, it’s unclear if non-Pro versions will include a physical SIM card slot or if the SIM card slot will be removed from all iPhones.

Apple’s decision to remove the SIM card slot is unsurprising, given that the company is rumored to be working toward a Portless iPhone, and eliminating the SIM card slot appears to be the first step in that direction.

However, these are merely rumours, and confirmation of the iPhone 15 pro, which is expected to be released in 2023, is still a long way off. It all appears to be speculation, with no real proof to back up any of these statements. Apple has previously been rumoured to be preparing to remove the Lightning connector from devices.

In the second quarter of 2022, some US carriers are expected to begin providing some iPhone 13 models without a nano-SIM card in the box as part of the transition. Users may activate a cellular plan through eSIM by turning on the iPhone, connecting to a Wi-Fi network, and following the on-screen instructions. iPhone 13 devices sold at Apple Stores or on Apple.com already lack a nano-SIM card in the box.