iPhone 15 Pro Will Reportedly Feature Two-Button Design For Volume Module

We have been revealing iPhone 15 Pro Design details on a regular basis. We already shared with you guys that the silicon giant Apple is going to ditch solid-state buttons on its highly anticipated iPhone 15 Pro Models. The company has now decided to make a last-minute design change to the Pro models including iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Reports claim that the Duo will not feature the unified volume button but will have a two-button design for the volume module. Yes, you thought right. It will look similar to the two-button design on the latest iPhone 14 Pro models.
Some New iPhone 15 Pro Design Details Surfaced Online
The point worth mentioning here is that Apple is preparing to revert back to two buttons instead of the planned unified volume button. However, there is still a change to the mute switch. Instead of a switch, the silicon giant will reportedly use a physical button. Internally, this switch button has been referred to as the ringer button/action button and even some rumors suggest that it could be a customizable button similar to the Apple Watch Ultra Action button.
All these changes have been announced suddenly. The silicon giant dumped the solid-state button design on Tuesday, and Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the change was due to “unresolved technical issues. At the time, it was revealed that the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro will boast a “traditional physical button design,” however, it was not clear if the company would continue to use the unified button or a two-button design. Now this thing has also been made clear as sources are claiming that Apple has delayed the unified button design until the iPhone 16 Pro.
We think that Apple is still working on haptic buttons, and the company is expected to execute the technology in next year’s Pro iPhone models. For now, the company will use standard mechanical buttons for both the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models. However, we are expected to see a mute button instead of a mute switch for the iPhone 15 Pro lineup. We have been seeing these design changes all of a sudden because the devices are still in the Engineering Validation Test stage and have not reached the stage of final production.