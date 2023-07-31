iPhone 15 Rumors Hint At A Hefty Price Tag

If we talk about iPhone 15 Pro, there will be the use of low-injection pressure over-molding (LIPO) to reduce the border around the display. There had been many rumors regarding the thinner bezels of the upcoming iPhone 15 . The technique will shrink the border from 2.2mm to 1.5mm, and it may also reach to the iPad in the future. On the other hand, the non-Pro models will come with “major camera improvements”. The camera changes will include updated lenses and sensors. On the contrary, on the Pro Max model, the periscope lens is expected. They are tipped to gain the A16 from the Pro line. While the Pro variants will shift to a 3-nanometer-based A17.

Apple is rumored to switch to USB-C from Lighting. The Pro models were also intended to have touch-sensitive buttons with haptic feedback, however, that was dumped in favor of standard volume and power controls. Rather than that, the mute-ring switch will become a customizable Action button.

Expected iPhone 15 Price

Rumors claim that the upcoming members of the iPhone family will be quite expensive. As Apple is going to bring significant changes to the series, it will also affect the price tag.

The point worth mentioning here is that no doubt, it all sounds plausible. However, there’s no guarantee that everything will make it into the final product. No one outside of the silicon giant will know what the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro will look like until Apple makes its September manifestation.