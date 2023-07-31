iPhone 15 Rumors Hint At A Hefty Price Tag
It would not be wrong to say that iPhone 15 series is one of the highly anticipated series of 2023 yet. The series had been in the pipeline of rumors since the beginning of this year. Reports have been summing up many rumors about the inbound refresh. We have come to know that the upcoming Apple iPhone will boast thinner bezels, USB-C, and Dynamic Island. In this blog, I am going to jot down all the rumors about iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro. Do share with us in the comments after reading, which iPhone 15 Rumors you want to turn into reality. Let’s get started.
iPhone 15 Rumors Round Up!!!
The silicon giant, Apple is tipped to introduce a refreshed iPhone 15 family of iPhones in September. As time is passing by, the rumor mill is heating up with even more speculations and different claims about Apple devices. The rumors have been increasing in quantity as time approaches.
Mark Gurman from Bloomberg has recently summed up many of the rumors into a list of potential changes customers are expected to see in the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro variants. Rumors are pouring in that Apple is going to get to the “dream” iPhone with many display changes this year. For the iPhone 15 and Plus, there will be an introduction of Dynamic Island. It is going to be the biggest change in the history of iPhones.
If we talk about iPhone 15 Pro, there will be the use of low-injection pressure over-molding (LIPO) to reduce the border around the display. There had been many rumors regarding the thinner bezels of the upcoming iPhone 15. The technique will shrink the border from 2.2mm to 1.5mm, and it may also reach to the iPad in the future. On the other hand, the non-Pro models will come with “major camera improvements”. The camera changes will include updated lenses and sensors. On the contrary, on the Pro Max model, the periscope lens is expected. They are tipped to gain the A16 from the Pro line. While the Pro variants will shift to a 3-nanometer-based A17.
Apple is rumored to switch to USB-C from Lighting. The Pro models were also intended to have touch-sensitive buttons with haptic feedback, however, that was dumped in favor of standard volume and power controls. Rather than that, the mute-ring switch will become a customizable Action button.
Expected iPhone 15 Price
Rumors claim that the upcoming members of the iPhone family will be quite expensive. As Apple is going to bring significant changes to the series, it will also affect the price tag.
The point worth mentioning here is that no doubt, it all sounds plausible. However, there’s no guarantee that everything will make it into the final product. No one outside of the silicon giant will know what the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro will look like until Apple makes its September manifestation.