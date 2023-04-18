iPhone 15 Series Is Expected To Come In New Colors With Frosted Backs

We have been getting rumors and leaks regarding the highly anticipated Apple’s next series for many weeks. It would not be wrong to say that iPhone 15 series is nowadays the center of attention for many as many features regarding the series have been unfolded. A Chinese tipster posted regarding the upcoming iPhone 15 and then deleted the post. However, don’t worry we will be sharing what the post was all about. According to him, the vanilla iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will be getting a frosted-back finish similar to the Pro versions of the current generation. Just like now, you will be able to differentiate between the Pro or a non-Pro model by looking at the back finish. Together with that, new iPhone 15 colors were also revealed.
Rumored iPhone 15 Colors
According to the latest news, the 15 Pro models will comprise a titanium frame with curved glass edges and an additional Action button on the side frame that will be able to still let you tell the different iPhone tiers apart. The point worth mentioning here is that the report also unveiled new colors. The regular iPhone 15 will come in a new cyan and green blend color variant that would resemble the Mint Green option of the iPhone 12. On the other hand, the iPhone 15 Pro is rumored to get a new dark red colorway replacing the Deep Purple on the current iPhone 14 generation.
A few weeks back, we shared with you guys that the silicon giant Apple is going to ditch solid-state buttons on its highly anticipated iPhone 15 Pro Models. The company has now decided to make a last-minute design change to the Pro models including iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Reports claim that the Duo will not feature the unified volume button but will have a two-button design for the volume module. Yes, you thought right. It will look similar to the two-button design on the latest iPhone 14 Pro models. So, let’s see what comes next. Stay tuned to know more about Apple’s upcoming series.
