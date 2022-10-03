A few years ago, Apple has switched Touch ID to Face ID to bring advanced technology to iPhone devices. However, there are still many fans who want the Touch ID feature back in their iPhones. The users are also concerned about whether the Touch ID feature is coming in the iPhone 15 lineup. The answer to this is still not clear. Some latest reports have claimed that the feature will not be returning to the main smartphone lineup anytime soon.

Is Apple Touch ID Coming in the Upcoming iPhone 15 lineup?

No doubt, the switch from Touch ID to Face ID has its benefits. But there is still some preference among users for the fingerprint reader. According to Mark Gurman, Apple has discussed the possibility of getting Touch ID on high-end iPhones once again.

Check also: Apple iPhone 15 Series Will Come With USB-C & Dynamic Island: Leak

Apple also reportedly tested features such as in-screen Touch ID. Many reports have already surfaced online, but Apple did not introduce the feature in the final product. There is also a mention of adding Touch ID to a power button, like the iPad Air 4, but that also didn’t happen.

There are some chances that a power button Touch ID could still be used on value-oriented models, like the iPhone SE. But the reports are claiming that Apple won’t introduce the physical Touch ID button in flagship devices. However, there are some chances that the company will introduce the in-screen Touch ID in future iPhone devices. Also, we are not sure whether iPhone 15 series will have it or not.

Apple has just recently introduced iPhone 14 lineup. Soon after the launch, reports started circulating on the internet about the upcoming iPhone 15 series. Some latest reports also claim that this year we will get the iPhone 15 Ultra instead of the Pro max model.

For More Details Also Check: iPhone 15 Ultra to Replace Pro Max Next Year