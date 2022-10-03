iPhone 15 Ultra–a supercharged rival of Galaxy S23

Apple only recently announced the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 and 14 Pro models, but speculations regarding the iPhone 15 ultra have been circulating since before the new iPhones were even released.

After many complaints of previous Samsung phones blowing, the South Korean giant now needs to worry about something else: Apple’s new and terrifying Galaxy S23 Ultra competitor.

USB-C port

The iPhone 15 ultra is still a year away, so nothing is certain, although USB-C, periscope camera technology, and an Apple-designed modem chip have been mentioned. This overview contains everything we’ve heard so far regarding the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, but bear in mind that it’s still early in the development cycle and Apple’s intentions may alter.

Design

According to Gurman, Apple’s iPhone plans for 2023 include “the possibility of a new Ultra model replacing the Pro Max,” which analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has previously predicted. Kuo claims that separating the Pro versions is a natural continuation of this year’s iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 14 Pro distinction, which will most likely continue in the iPhone 15 range.

According to all of the speculations and leaks about the iPhone 15 series, it is now assumed that at least one of Apple’s iPhone 15 models will include a periscope zoom camera and a revamped design, and at this time, it appears that this will be the rumoured iPhone 15 Ultra.

Periscope zoom Lens

A periscope zoom lens takes much more room, so it makes natural that Apple has opted to limit this capability to the largest iPhone. And when it comes to a fresh design, we believe the moment has arrived!

Titanium, being tougher than stainless steel, would also help make the iPhone 15 Ultra more durable, following in the footsteps of the Apple Watch Ultra.