After months of anticipation, the iPhone 16 series has finally arrived. While most of the upgrades in the new devices are relatively minor, Apple has focused on highlighting some key innovations such as the new Camera Control and Apple Intelligence features. Another highlight that received attention is the new MagSafe charging speeds. However, Apple didn’t put much emphasis on what could be one of the most significant upgrades in the iPhone 16 series: 45W fast charging.

Certification data from the iPhone 16 series, as spotted by Whylab on Weibo (via ShrimpApplePro on X, formerly known as Twitter), indicates that all four models—the iPhone 16 (A3294), iPhone 16 Plus (A3297), iPhone 16 Pro (A3288), and iPhone 16 Pro Max (A3291)—support up to 45W fast charging with compatible chargers. This represents a considerable leap from previous models, making it a feature worth mentioning.

iPhone 16: How 45W Fast Charging Is Shaping the Future of Apple Devices

For comparison, the iPhone 15 series had much lower charging capacities. The iPhone 15 maxed out at 20W, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max reached a top speed of around 29W. The jump to 45W for the iPhone 16 series is a big step forward, and what’s even more notable is that all four models—including both the standard iPhone 16 and the Pro variants—offer this feature. Apple has avoided making distinctions in fast charging capabilities between the standard and Pro models, which is a refreshing approach.

Despite this impressive advancement, Apple does not share exact battery or charging specifications for its devices. As a result, enthusiasts must rely on certification data and independent testing to uncover these details. Apple continues to emphasize that the iPhone 16 Pro Max can charge up to 50% in 30 minutes using a 20W or higher adapter, but this specification doesn’t fully reflect the new 45W fast charging capability. By highlighting only the 20W number, Apple missed an opportunity to showcase a more significant upgrade.

However, it’s important to note that the 45W peak charging power is usually observed when the device is charging from 0% to 50%. The charging speed decreases as the battery fills up, particularly after reaching 80%. External factors, such as the device’s temperature, can also influence the charging speed. As the phone heats up, the speed might slow down even further to prevent overheating.

Additionally, while the iPhone 16 series supports 45W charging, you will need a compatible fast charger. Apple no longer includes a charger in the box with its iPhones, which means users must find the appropriate charger themselves. No specific charging standard has been mentioned, making it challenging to determine the best charger for the device. Some regional models of the iPhone 16 might also have variations in charging speed, so it’s essential to keep this in mind.

Ultimately, the new 45W fast charging feature in the iPhone 16 series is something to look forward to, alongside the improved 25W MagSafe charging. As we await independent testing to verify these claims, this upgrade has the potential to push other smartphone manufacturers, like Samsung and Google, to enhance the charging speeds on their devices as well.