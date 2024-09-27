Realme Note 60 728x90
Realme Note 60 320x50

iPhone 16 in Trouble as S25 Ultra Crushes Performance Tests

Usama AnjumLast Updated: Sep 27, 2024
S25 ultra beats iphone 16

The competition between Samsung and Apple is intensifying, with the upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra set to outperform the iPhone 16 Pro Max in terms of performance. The S25 Ultra recently passed the Geekbench tests that revealed the impressive power of the chipset.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 exclusively designed for S25 Ultra delivers higher clock speeds compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which tops out at 3.39 GHz. The new chipset encompasses two alpha cores running at 4.2 GHz, achieving a single-core benchmark score of 3069, surpassing Apple’s A18 Pro by a decent margin. The latter has six cores and a maximum speed of 4.05 GHz.

In addition, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 has six more cores running at 2.9 GHz, compared to the A18 Pro’s four efficiency cores at 2.42 GHz. Moreover, in overall multi-core performance, the SD 8 Gen 4 managed to score over 9080 points, showing a clear advantage.

Moreover, the Geekbench results also revealed 12 GB RAM, but rumors suggest a 16 GB version may also be released, potentially boosting performance in benchmarks. In terms of operating system, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will come with Android 14 and the latest OneUI.

With these early test results, it’s evident that Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra will lead the flagship market, offering higher performance than the iPhone 16.

Also read:

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: A Mixed Bag of Rumors

PTA Taxes Portal

Find PTA Taxes on All Phones on a Single Page using the PhoneWorld PTA Taxes Portal

Explore NowFollow us on Google News!
Usama AnjumLast Updated: Sep 27, 2024
Photo of Usama Anjum

Usama Anjum

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
>