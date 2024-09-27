iPhone 16 in Trouble as S25 Ultra Crushes Performance Tests

The competition between Samsung and Apple is intensifying, with the upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra set to outperform the iPhone 16 Pro Max in terms of performance. The S25 Ultra recently passed the Geekbench tests that revealed the impressive power of the chipset.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 exclusively designed for S25 Ultra delivers higher clock speeds compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which tops out at 3.39 GHz. The new chipset encompasses two alpha cores running at 4.2 GHz, achieving a single-core benchmark score of 3069, surpassing Apple’s A18 Pro by a decent margin. The latter has six cores and a maximum speed of 4.05 GHz.

In addition, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 has six more cores running at 2.9 GHz, compared to the A18 Pro’s four efficiency cores at 2.42 GHz. Moreover, in overall multi-core performance, the SD 8 Gen 4 managed to score over 9080 points, showing a clear advantage.

Moreover, the Geekbench results also revealed 12 GB RAM, but rumors suggest a 16 GB version may also be released, potentially boosting performance in benchmarks. In terms of operating system, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will come with Android 14 and the latest OneUI.

With these early test results, it’s evident that Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra will lead the flagship market, offering higher performance than the iPhone 16.

