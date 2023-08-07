iPhone 16 Is Tipped To Boast An Improved Camera Technology

Apple’s iPhone 15 series is just around the corner. While everyone is anxious to see Apple’s highly anticipated lineup, exciting information has already started surfacing regarding the company’s 2024 iPhone 16 releases. Recently, a new report surfaced online. It hints at much-improved camera technology to appear in the iPhone 16. No doubt, the new camera technology will give the iPhone 16 / iPhone 16 Pro a substantial lead over this year’s iPhones when it comes to photography.

iPhone 16 Series Is Expected To Take Lead Over This Year’s iPhones With New Features

In the latest tweet promoting a longer blog post, Kuo states:

“Sony’s capacity will remain tight until 2025 as iPhone 16 will come with more stacked design CIS, which is useful for Will Semi to lead the smartphone sector to bottom out and resume growth, and rapidly improve product mix.”

The point worth mentioning here is that there is the mention of a “more stacked design CIS” for the camera setup. It hints that Apple will be switching to a new 2-layer transistor pixel-stacked CMOS sensor technology in 2025. The 2-layer stacked CMOS sensor is tipped to be “more stacked” than existing single-layer versions. The outstanding candidate for this upgrade is expected to be Sony’s Exmor T sensor, pioneered in the company’s latest Xperia 1 V flagship.

It would not be wrong to say that an upgrade in sensor technology is the most powerful way of improving camera performance. Sony claims that Exmor T is a big improvement over previous stacked CMOS sensors. It will deliver extremely better dynamic range and low-light performance. Any iPhone switching to a sensor like Exmor T will be able to receive a significant boost in overall camera quality. The extra layer will provide more space for each type of component, allowing for larger pixel transistors to be used. According to Sony:

“photos taken through iPhone 16 will be “closer to the way they are perceived through the human naked eye.”

The size of the sensor will also play a significant role in deciding overall quality. So, let’s wait and watch what Apple can achieve with the technology.

