iPhone 16: New Colors, Redesigned Camera Leaked

Fresh details about the highly anticipated iPhone 16 have emerged, thanks to leaked images of dummy models. The next generation of Apple’s flagship smartphone is set to feature a revamped design and a new color palette.

The leaked image showcases five potential color options for the 16: white, black, blue, green, and pink. This marks a departure from the previous iPhone 15 lineup, which offered yellow instead of white. Additionally, the new colors appear to be bolder and more vibrant compared to their predecessors.

One of the most significant changes is the camera system. The new iPhone is expected to adopt a vertical camera module, replacing the diagonal arrangement seen in recent models. This new design aligns with rumors of improved camera capabilities and potential features like spatial video.

While the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are anticipated to share the same basic design, it’s likely that Apple will differentiate them through screen size and battery life. Both models are expected to be powered by an upgraded version of the A17 chip, although it remains to be seen if this will be the same chip as the iPhone 16 Pro models.

The new 16 launch just weeks away, these leaks offer an exciting glimpse into what Apple has in store for its next flagship smartphone.