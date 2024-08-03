iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max to Feature Bigger Batteries!

The silicon giant, Apple is preparing to launch the highly anticipated iPhone 16 series in September. There have been several rumors and leaks about the upcoming iPhones since the beginning of this year. Recently, a new rumor from China popped up. It reveals the exact battery capacities for the iPhone 16 Pro & Pro Max. Let’s delve into what the leak reveals.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Series Battery Capacities Revealed!

According to the latest leak, the iPhone 16 Pro will boast a 3,577 mAh battery. It is over 9% bigger than the iPhone 15 Pro’s 3,274 mAh capacity. On the other hand, the 16 Pro Max is anticipated to boast a 4,676 mAh battery, representing a more than 5% increase from the 15 Pro Max’s 4,441 mAh battery. It is quite clear that the upcoming iPhone series will brag massive batteries compared to its predecessors.

These increases might not seem enormous. However, they reflect Apple’s ongoing commitment to improving battery life. Even nominal modifications in battery capacity, combined with improvements in chipset and display panel efficiency, can lead to extremely better longevity for the upcoming iPhone models.

Furthermore, the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max are tipped to support 40W wired charging and 20W MagSafe wireless charging. This marks a noteworthy upgrade from the 27W wired and 15W MagSafe wireless charging of the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. Moreover, these features promise a considerable quality-of-life improvement for users.

Apple’s A18 SoC will power the highly anticipated iPhone 16 and 16 Plus while the upcoming Pro and Pro Max may feature the more advanced A18 Pro chip. Rumors claim that the Pro models will incorporate graphene pads to replace the current graphite pads. The company aims to improve heat dissipation and keep the device cooler during intense tasks. The iPhone 16 series launch is anticipated in September this year, featuring AI capabilities out of the box. The official launch date is yet to be announced. Stay tuned for all the latest updates and details.