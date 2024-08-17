iPhone 16 Pro Colors Leak: Meet the Stunning New Bronze Variant

The highly anticipated iPhone 16 Pro is making significant strides ahead of its official announcement. Several rumors and leaks have been circulating regarding Apple’s upcoming flagship. The latest leak reveals iPhone 16 Pro colors with a mysterious new edition. The leaked images showcase four iPhone 16 Pro units in different shades, with the standout being a mysterious new bronze color. This bronze variant will reportedly replace the blue titanium option of the iPhone 15 Pro, signaling a bold new direction in Apple’s design choices.

This leak aligns with an earlier one that hinted at a bronze iPhone 16 Pro Max in August. Alongside the bronze option, the other colors include the standard white, black, and gray/ silver or the existing “Natural Titanium” finish. The bronze variant will add a fresh twist to the iPhone series, potentially becoming a fan favorite.

iPhone 16 Pro Colors Leaked!

Beyond the aesthetics, the iPhone 16 Pro is anticipated to come with considerable upgrades. According to rumors, the Pro models will boast larger displays, with the 16 Pro sporting a 6.3-inch OLED panel and the 16 Pro Max advancing to a 6.9-inch screen. Camera enhancements are also on the horizon. An ultrawide lens will jump from 12MP to a powerful 48MP sensor. Moreover, the much-anticipated Tetraprism periscope telephoto lens will boast a 5x optical zoom, taking mobile photography to the next level.

Under the hood, the A18 Pro processor will power the Pro variant. The chipset uses TSMC’s second-generation 3nm process node (N3E), promising improved performance and efficiency. Another leak revealed dummy units for the non-Pro iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models, featuring more vibrant color options like blue, yellow, pink, green, and black. Let’s have a look:

These models are anticipated to have a redesigned rear camera module with a vertical lens arrangement. Moreover, they will potentially enable the creation of 3D images and videos for Apple’s Vision Pro functionality. The vanilla model will also sport the A18 3nm processor, the Action button, and a new “Capture” button for improved camera control.

All four iPhone 16 models will include 8GB of RAM. Moreover, they will support Apple’s AI initiative, dubbed Apple Intelligence. No doubt, the iPhone 16 series is shaping up to be a major leap forward for the tech giant. As we await the official launch, these leaks offer an exhilarating glimpse into what Apple has in store.