The release of the iPhone 16 Pro is still several months away, but early information is starting to trickle in. 91mobiles, known for its accurate leaks of Apple product design, has shared new CAD files of the iPhone 16 Pro, offering a glimpse into what we can expect.

The latest design aligns with rumours and reports about the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro. Following the addition of the Action button to the iPhone 15 Pro last year, Apple seems to be making slight adjustments to the size of this fall’s upgraded hardware.

iPhone 16 Pro Design Files Show Larger Action Button and More

One of the most anticipated changes is the introduction of a new button on the iPhone 16 Pro, marking the second new button in two years. The rumoured Capture button will be available on the lower right side of the device, providing easier access to camera controls. It will also allow the Action button to be repurposed. The Capture button will offer more functionality than just a shutter button. Additionally, an upgrade to 4K spatial video capture will also be available. It will be a significant improvement from the current 1080p resolution limit on the iPhone 15 Pro.

According to 91mobiles, the dimensions of the iPhone 16 Pro will be 149.6×71.4×8.4mm, compared to the iPhone 15 Pro’s dimensions of 146.6×70.6×8.25mm. The screen size will also increase from 6.1 inches to 6.3 inches.

While the external changes to the iPhone 16 Pro may be subtle, you will also observe significant improvements internally. We can expect faster wifi upgraded 5G capabilities, and performance enhancements from Apple’s chipset. With Apple’s focus on artificial intelligence this year, an improved Neural Engine will also be a standout feature of the next processor.

In terms of colours, the iPhone 16 Pro will come in yellow and grey, offering a fresh look compared to the colour options of the iPhone 15 Pro. As the iPhone 16 Pro rumour mill continues to churn, we can expect more surprises and details to emerge in the coming months. Stay tuned for the latest updates.

