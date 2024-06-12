iPhone 16 Pro: Expected Price, Specs & Launch Date

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 16 series is one of the most anticipated tech releases of 2024. The iPhone 16 lineup is anticipated to include the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro & iPhone 16 Pro Max. With the expected launch in September, the all-new iPhone lineup promises significant upgrades and new features. If you are looking for a next-level smartphone, the Apple iPhone 16 Pro seems to be a good contender. Let’s dig into what we know so far about this highly anticipated iPhone.

Apple hasn’t officially announced the 16 Pro launch date yet. However, the historical trends suggest a launch in September 2024. Last year, the iPhone Pro models were typically announced in the first or second week of September, followed by a launch a week later. So, you can anticipate the iPhone 16 Pro to follow the same timeline, likely between September 3 and 11, 2024.

Rumored iPhone 16 Pro Specs & Features

The 16 Pro model is tipped to feature a slightly larger 6.3-inch display, up from the existing 6.1 inches in the iPhone 15 Pro. According to the latest reports, there will be a taller and narrower frame with a 19.6:9 aspect ratio. It will make the Pro variant the tallest iPhone to date. Besides that, the 16 Pro model may include micro-lens OLED display technology for less power consumption and enhanced screen brightness. The display is expected to reach up to 1,200 nits in standard brightness and maintain 1,600 nits peak HDR brightness.

The upcoming iPhone will sport a narrower bezel, potentially as slim as 1.2mm, transcending the Samsung Galaxy S24 for the title of the narrowest bezel smartphone. The iPhone 16 Pro will reportedly run on iOS 18, revealed at Apple WWDC 2024. This new OS will bring significant upgrades, particularly in AI features. The cherry on top is that the 16 Pro model will likely include a new A-series chip, possibly the A18 Pro. Just for context, it is built on the advanced N3E 3-nanometer node and aims to enhance AI and machine learning performance, paired with 8GB of RAM.

Other than that, several camera enhancements are anticipated. The 16 Pro will boast a 48MP Ultra Wide sensor and a new periscope lens offering up to 5x optical zoom and 25x digital zoom. Additionally, storage options will expand to 2TB with Quad-Level Cell (QLC) NAND flash memory. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo hints at the presence of Qualcomm Snapdragon X75 modem for faster 5G and potentially Wi-Fi 7.

iPhone 16 Pro Color Variants & Price

According to leaks, the 16 Pro model will be available in four colors: Gray, Space Black, White, and a new Rose variant, replacing Titanium Blue. Apple may discontinue the natural Titanium color.

The price of the much-anticipated handset will reportedly start at $999.99, similar to the iPhone 15 Pro. However, we expect a slight price hike due to component costs and new AI features.

Stay tuned for the official launch of the 16 Pro. No doubt, it is expected to bring significant improvements in design, performance, and AI capabilities. Mark your calendar for September 2024 to experience the future of smartphones.