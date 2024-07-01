iPhone 16 Pro & Google Pixel 9 to Surpass Galaxy S24 Ultra in Screen Tech

In the competitive world of smartphones, screen tech often sets apart the best from the rest. Samsung is famous for making the finest OLED panels and some of the best Android phones. However, the company’s smartphone division might not get first dibs on its latest display innovations. As per the latest rumors, the upcoming Google Pixel 9 and Apple iPhone 16 Pro will boast superior screen technology, potentially outperforming the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

iPhone 16 Pro & Pixel 9 To Boast Advanced M14 OLED Technology

The latest Samsung displays are part of its M series, with higher model numbers marking better quality. The M14 OLED technology will reportedly debut with the Google Pixel 9 series, scheduled for launch on August 13. The advanced display will be a part of the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and possibly the second-generation Pixel Fold. The M14 tech promises excellent brightness and longevity compared to existing technologies, marking a noteworthy leap in display performance.

On the other hand, the silicon giant, Apple is also integrating the M14 OLED screens in its 2024 Pro models. The iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max will boast these high-performance displays. However, the standard and ‘Plus’ variants will continue using the M12 tech found in the current generation. This advancement highlights that Apple’s premium models offer the best visual experience. The new iPhone series, anticipated to be revealed in September, aims to set new standards in smartphone display quality.

Comparison With Galaxy S24 Ultra

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is Samsung’s top-end conventional phone with an M13 panel. It boasts an impressive screen. However, reports claim that the iPhone 16 Pro and Pixel 9 series will surpass it with their M14 displays. It is the first time in history that such an advanced material will be used in smartphones. Due to that, these devices will offer better brightness, color accuracy, and overall display lifespan than the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Moreover, reports claim that next year’s iPhone 17 series will also use the M14 screens. If this pans out, Samsung will be left behind in deploying its latest screen technology on its own devices. Let’s wait and watch if the Galaxy S25 Ultra levels the playing field with M14 screens.

The iPhone 16 Pro and Pixel 9 series will revolutionize smartphone display technology with their M14 OLED screens. These improvements highlight the ongoing competition in the smartphone industry, driving each maker to innovate and improve. As these smartphones hit the market, customers can look forward to unparalleled display quality, setting a new benchmark for the industry.