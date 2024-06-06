iPhone 16 Pro & iPhone 16 Pro Max Exact Dimensions Leaked

The iPhone 16 series is highly anticipated for several reasons, driven by rumored features and improvements that build excitement among tech enthusiasts and consumers. We have been getting several rumors and leaks about Apple’s upcoming series for weeks now. Previously, we learned that the 16 Pro Max will feature the world’s thinnest screen bezels, closely followed by the iPhone 16 Pro. The latest leaks have now revealed the exact dimensions of these upcoming phones. Do you wanna know? Let’s delve into it.

iPhone 16 Pro & Pro Max To Feature Larger Displays

According to the latest reports, the iPhone 16 Pro will measure 149.6 x 71.45 x 8.25 mm and weigh 194g. For context, the iPhone 15 Pro measures 146.6 x 70.6 x 8.25 mm and weighs 187g. It indicates the iPhone 16 Pro is slightly larger and heavier than its predecessor. On the other hand, the 16 Pro Max will measure 163.02 x 77.58 x 8.26 mm, up from 159.9 x 76.7 x 8.25 mm, and will weigh 225g, which is 4g more than the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The iPhone 16 Pro will have a 6.3″ screen, an increase from the 6.1″ screen of its predecessor, while the 16 Pro Max will feature a 6.9″ screen, up from 6.7″. The bezels are also greatly reduced: the iPhone 15 Pro had a 1.71mm bezel and the Pro Max had a 1.55mm bezel. The upcoming models will have even slimmer bezels at 1.2mm for the Pro and 1.15mm for the Pro Max.

These changes underscore Apple’s commitment to continually refining its design and user experience, offering larger displays in more compact and manageable sizes. Larger displays are appealing for media consumption, gaming, and productivity.

The iPhone 16 series is anticipated to come with upgraded camera systems. This may include enhancements like a 48MP ultrawide camera and a periscope zoom lens for the smaller Pro model, which will deliver superior photography and videography capabilities. As with every new iPhone release, the iPhone 16 series is envisioned to feature substantial performance improvements, likely with a new A18 Bionic chip.

Check Out: Apple Promises 5 Years Of Security Updates For iPhone 15 Series