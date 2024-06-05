iPhone 16 Pro Max Seems To Be A Bezel-Less Phone

Apple is anticipated to launch the iPhone 16 Pro Max in approximately three months. The search giant will bring significant upgrades to the cameras, battery, and design of this highly anticipated series. Notably, for the first time, the Cupertino-based company is expected to increase the Pro Max variant’s screen size from 6.7 to 6.9 inches. What? Yes, you heard right! iPhone 16 Pro Max will be the largest iPhone to date. The latest leaks suggest that design changes might extend further, potentially featuring a borderless display.

Renowned leaker Ice Universe recently tweeted the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s dimensions, stating it will measure 163.024mm × 77.575mm × 8.26mm with a 6.883-inch display. This aligns with earlier reports suggesting a larger 6.9-inch screen for the device.

The tipster claims the iPhone 16 Pro Max will have a bezel thickness of just 1.153mm. If this pans out, Apple’s upcoming flagship will become a smartphone with the world’s thinnest bezels. The tweet highlights:

“The iPhone 16 Pro Max will be the world’s closest smartphone to a borderless sci-fi form factor.”

The smaller 6.3-inch iPhone 16 Pro may also feature similarly thin bezels, however, the non-Pro models will reportedly lack this design change. In recent years, Apple has been contrasting its regular and Pro iPhones more distinctly, with lower-end models often missing out on exciting new features, such as using year-old chipsets despite their flagship ones.

For the premium 16 Pro and Pro Max models, Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects a continuation of the sophisticated titanium finishes. The “Natural Titanium,” “Black Titanium,” and “White Titanium” options, currently gracing the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, are likely to remain. However, a color shakeup might be in the works. Apple may swap the current “Blue Titanium” with a brand new, elegant “Rose Titanium.”

The iPhone 16 series will launch later this year at a dedicated Apple event in mid-September, where the company may also launch the highly anticipated Apple Watch X.