iPhone 16 Pro Max Smuggling Foiled at Islamabad Airport: Over Two Dozen Phones Seized

In a significant smuggling bust, Customs authorities at Islamabad Airport seized over two dozen imported iPhone 16 Pro Max units. It is one of the first attempted cases of iPhone 16 smuggling in Pakistan. According to sources, Customs staff intercepted 30 iPhone 16 Pro Max smartphones from passengers arriving from the UAE.

Sources claim that the passenger in question, a resident of Quetta, was in contact with certain customs officials so that he could clear the shipment without paying the required duties. However, vigilant customs officers thwarted the smuggling attempt.

The recently launched 16 Pro Max has generated a significant buzz in the local market. Meanwhile, dealers have been aiming to capitalize on high-profit margins by dodging import duties. Smuggled phones are typically sold at raised prices, bypassing the legal channels that require paying taxes and import fees.

As per the reports, Customs officials have registered an FIR against the passenger involved in this case. However, the name of the official allegedly in contact with the passenger has not been revealed. A few days back, other phone seizures were also made at Islamabad Airport, though no FIR was registered at that time.

The smuggling of flagship smartphones like the iPhone 16 Pro Max is a growing concern, as vendors look to evade legal processes for higher profits. With this latest incident, Customs authorities are sending a strong message of cracking down on such illegal activities, ensuring that no device enters the market without the proper channels being followed. Stay tuned for more updates on the current investigation into this case and other smuggling attempts.

