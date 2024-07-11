iPhone 16 Pro to Get Major Charging Upgrade with 40W Wired & 20W Wireless Support
The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models offer up to 27W peak charging speeds with a compatible USB-C power adapter. On the other hand, Apple’s official MagSafe chargers and authorized third-party options can wirelessly charge these variants at speeds up to 15W. iPhone 15 users can charge up to 50% in approximately 30 minutes using a 20W or higher power adapter, a performance consistent with the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 series.
The iPhone 16 series will reportedly feature larger batteries compared to their predecessors. The increased battery capacity may necessitate faster charging speeds to support efficient charging times. As per the leaks, the iPhone 16 will feature a 3,561mAh battery, while the iPhone 16 Plus may come with a 4,006mAh unit. However, there have been no details about the Pro model’s battery. The iPhone 16 Pro Max is rumored to include a larger 4,676mAh battery.
Apple’s A18 SoC will power the highly anticipated iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus while the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max may feature the more advanced A18 Pro chip. Rumors claim that the Pro models will incorporate graphene pads to replace the current graphite pads. The company aims to improve heat dissipation and keep the device cooler during intense tasks.
TheiPhone 16 series launch is anticipated in September this year, featuring AI capabilities out of the box. The official launch date is yet to be announced. Stay tuned for all the latest updates and details.
