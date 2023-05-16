Apple is preparing to introduce four new iPhone models later this year: iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max. All four models will get a new design, but the screen sizes will remain the same as today. Moreover, only the 15 Pro Max model will get a periscope lens for better optical zoom. However, the latest leak has revealed that iPhone 16 Pro will get a larger display and a periscope lens as well.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the regular iPhone 16 Pro will also get a periscope lens in 2024 with a larger display. Rumours have revealed that the upcoming larger iPhone 15 Pro Max will get a periscope lens on its rear camera.

iPhone 16 Pro will Reportedly Get a Larger Display and Periscope Lens

The periscope lens relies on a prism that reflects light to multiple internal lenses at 90 degrees to the camera sensor. This allows the lens length to be much longer than a telephoto lens, which results in a much better optical zoom.

Some analysts hope that Apple will try to match the 10x zoom of Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Kuo believes that Apple already plans to put the periscope lens on the smaller Pro model as well. This won’t happen with the iPhone 15 Pro but with the iPhone 16 Pro in 2024. Kuo heard from sources familiar with Apple’s supply chain that iPhone 16 Pro will get a slightly larger display. This will allow the company to fit the periscope lens on both Pro models.

IPhone 14 Pro has a 6.1-inch display, while iPhone 14 Pro Max has a 6.7-inch screen. While iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will most likely get the same screen size. Anyhow, we will get more details about it in the coming weeks. So stay tuned.

